Siri heeft slecht nieuws over het aankomende Apple Event

"You Can't Hurry Love" is a 1966 song originally recorded by The Supremes on the Motown label. Written and produced by Motown production team Holland–Dozier–Holland, the song topped the United States Billboard pop singles chart, made the UK top five, and made the top 10 in the Australian Singles Chart. It was released and peaked in late summer and early autumn in 1966. Sixteen years later, it would become a number-one hit in the UK when Phil Collins re-recorded the song. It reached number one ...